A former Whitehouse ISD employee accused of inappropriately touching two male victims entered a guilty plea to indecency with a child by exposure and received eight years of probation.
William Henry Aldridge, 29, of Tyler, pleaded guilty to the charge Monday afternoon in the 241st District Court, and he was then sentenced to eight years of deferred adjudication probation.
He was originally indicted on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 in January after his arrest in November 2019. Through the plea deal, the prosecution dismissed the two indictments and he was charged with indecency with a child.
He also received 340 days in jail credit.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victims both said Aldridge touched them inappropriately.
He was a substitute teacher from 2010 to 2011 at Whitehouse ISD. He’s a 2010 WHS graduate. He was employed at Jacksonville ISD from 2012 to 2018, and returned to Whitehouse ISD in June 2018.
Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Christopher Moran told a detective he learned of the allegations on Sept. 30, 2019, and Aldridge was placed on administrative leave immediately, according to a previous Whitehouse ISD statement.
At the time of Aldridge’s arrest, the district said the charge against Aldridge was not related to his employment at WISD.