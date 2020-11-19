A former Smith County paramedic will spend 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of possession of child pornography.
Matthew Tyler Clearman, 43, of Lindale, entered a guilty plea for three of five charges for possession with intent to promote child pornography on Thursday in the 241st District Court.
Each of the charges carry of a sentence of 20 years that will served consecutively for a total of 60, Judge Jack Skeen Jr. said during a virtual court hearing.
Clearman was arrested in Aug. 1 at the Bullard Fire Department for the offenses and later indicted on five counts in September. He will received jail credit of 111 days.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigated a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He does not work for the Bullard Fire Department.
The tip from NCMEC showed two files uploaded to Instagram by a user, who was later identified as Clearman, using a known IP address.
One of the two photos from the NCMEC information showed a man wearing a firefighter bunker gear and helmet, while the other included child pornography and obscene visual material of a child.
Using his Facebook photo, investigators identified Clearman as the man depicted in the firefighter gear.
Investigators received 88 media files from Instagram. Officers found many photos and a video showing child pornography and inappropriate visual material of children between ages 7 to 16.
After searching his home in Lindale, officers found hundreds of child pornographic images on his devices.
At the time of his arrest, Christus EMS said no patients were involved in Clearman’s offenses and he was placed on unpaid leave.