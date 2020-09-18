A former Smith County Jail detention officer accused of having an improper sexual relationship with an inmate has been charged with violating the inmate's civil rights.
Amanda Gayle Megrail, 25, of Lindale, turned herself in at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon on an arrest warrant for violation of the civil rights of a person in custody.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibility was recently made aware of an alleged improper sexual relationship between Megrail and an inmate. The issue was then transferred to the criminal investigations division of the sheriff's office, and Megrail was placed on administrative leave without pay pending the investigation, according to the sheriff's office statement.
A warrant was issued by 241st State District Judge Jack Skeen on Friday for the violation of civil rights charge.
After turning herself in, Megrail was booked into the Smith County Jail and her employment with the sheriff's office was terminated.
“The conduct exhibited by this former Smith County Sheriff’s Office employee is unconscionable. We have always held our employees to a higher standard and will continue to do so. Conduct such as this will not be tolerated. The Rule of Law applies to everyone," Sheriff Larry Smith said.