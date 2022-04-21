Authorities have arrested the last of three suspects in a January theft of catalytic converters in Tyler.
Darius Reggie was identified in February as a suspect in connection with the case and as of Thursday, he is in custody, according to Tyler Police Department spokesman Andy Erbaugh.
Reggie, 20, of Houston, was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety in Harris County. He will be transported to Smith County to face the charges, Erbaugh said.
Officers responded at about 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 28 to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Chimney Road Drive about a suspicious vehicle. Reports were that the vehicle would stop, a person would exit and go between parked cars.
When police arrived to the complex, they say a car leaving the area. They followed the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop on it, but it fled driving onto Old Grande Boulevard going the wrong direction toward South Broadway Avenue, police said.
The car was moving “at a high rate of speed” toward a Tyler Police Department vehicle on South Broadway Avenue and struck the patrol vehicle.
The officer in the patrol car received minor injuries.
Three suspects fled the car that struck the patrol vehicle. One of the suspects was caught by officers. He was identified as DeAnthony Marquise Brown, 19, of Houston.
On Jan. 28, Brown was booked into Smith County Jail on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and aggravated assault of a public servant. He has since had other charges added and still being held Thursday on bonds totaling $1.15 million.
Andre Tyrell Pete, 25, was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on Feb. 16.
Officials previously obtained warrants for Pete and Reggie on charges of aggravated assault of a public servant, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest or detention and four counts of theft of material for the suspects, according to Erbaugh. Bonds on the charges total $1.15 million.