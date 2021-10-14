A Henderson County judge ordered a former Athens ISD teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student to stay away from social media and the student in the case.
Kaitlynn Bethany Kirkland, 25, of Athens, was charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student and tampering or fabricating evidence when she was arrested on July 17 last year. She was released from jail the next day after posting a bond of $14,500.
According to court records, she was indicted only on the tampering or fabricating evidence charge.
During a hearing Wednesday, 392nd District Court Judge R. Scott McKee set Kirkland's bond conditions that order her to not have contact with the student in the case and that she should stay off social media.
McKee also set the next court date for Nov. 10.
At the time of Kirkland's arrest, Buddy Hill, former Athens police chief, said a report of an inappropriate relationship between Kirkland and a student was first made in November 2019.
Athens ISD said the district worked with police and contacted Child Protective Services. Kirkland was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 21, 2019, and she submitted her resignation the same day.
After lab results for electronic evidence returned, police issued a warrant for Kirkland's arrest, Hill said. She turned herself in to authorities on July 17, 2020.
According to Hill, Kirkland was charged with evidence tampering because it appeared she tried to delete information connecting her to the student.
“Athens ISD never takes lightly our responsibility to the students placed into our care,” the school’s statement read. “We are saddened and disappointed by the alleged behavior of this former employee.”
The school district reported the accusation to the State Board for Educator Certification.