BOWIE COUNTY — An East Texas woman has been sentenced to death by a Bowie County jury.

According to KTBS, after just 90 minutes of deliberation, a jury handed down the punishment for Taylor Parker.

Parker, 29, was convicted of murdering Reagan Simmons-Hancock, 22, on Oct. 9, 2020. Simmons-Hancock was seven-and-a-half months pregnant when she was attacked at a home in the 200 block of Austin St. in New Boston. Parker also cut the unborn baby from Simmons-Hancock's womb. The baby did not survive.

