A DPS online solicitation of prostitution operation Tuesday and Wednesday led to the arrests of eight men who were booked into the Smith County Jail.
Texas Department of Public Safety special conducted the online solicitation of prostitution operation, according to information released Tuesday morning.
Arrested in the operation were:
- Chaminda P. Alwis, 53, of Tyler
- David Balderas, 32, of Tyler
- Ryan Craig Burgess, 30, of Lindale
- Leonardo Hernandez Rodriguez, 23, of Lovington, New Mexico
- Allen Ronald Johnson Jr., 44, of Lindale
- Jason Wilhelm Veihl, 45, of Canton
- Jeffrey Alan Watts, 64, of Tyler
- Chester Ray Webb, 32, of Tyler
According to DPS, all were arrested on a charge of solicitation of prostitution. Online jail records show Johnson and Veihl were also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Investigators with the Smith County TAG (Texas Anti-Gang Unit) assisted in the investigation and apprehensions, according to DPS.