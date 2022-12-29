WOOD COUNTY — An East Texas man was struck by a vehicle and killed while running from police, an official said.
Justin K. Fitzgerald, 30, of Mineola, was running from police on foot on Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 80 in Mineola, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton.
The driver, also of Mineola, struck Fitzgerald with his car as he ran into the highway around 6:35 p.m. Fitzgerald was airlifted for treatment but pronounced dead about two hours later.
The driver was transported to a local hospital with "incapacitating injuries," Albritton said.
CBS19 reports that Wood County Sheriff's Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area Wednesday night. Fitzgerald started to run away from officers when they arrived.
While on scene, officers also learned that several houses had been broken into in the nearby area. Read more from our news partners at CBS19.