After over three years since his arrest, a former East Texas nurse will go to trial on Tuesday morning for accusations of killing four patients at a Tyler hospital.
William George Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is charged with capital murder of multiple people for allegations of intentionally and knowingly introducing air into patients' arterial systems while he was a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler and causing their deaths, according to 2018 and 2021 indictments.
The alleged victims named in the documents are John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said the presentation of evidence and witness testimony is expected to last four to six weeks.
Davis has been in the Smith County Jail since his April 2018 arrest on a current bond of $8.75 million. As of today, he has been indicted for capital murder, murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Officials believe Davis purposefully injected air into arterial lines of patients who were recovering from heart surgery. These injections caused the patients to have stroke-like symptoms.
Davis worked for Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler for five years and was fired on Feb. 15, 2018, about a week after hospital officials shared their concerns with police.
If found guilty of capital murder, a person either face the death penalty or life in prison. In 2020, the Smith County District Attorney’s Office announced it intends to seek the death penalty in Davis’ case.
The indictment related to Kalina's death was originally listed in connection with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in Davis’ case. Now, according to the recent indictment, on or about Jan. 25, 2018, Davis caused the death of Kalina by “introducing air into (Kalina's) arterial system."
The aggravated assault charges stem from accusations of causing injuries to Gary Parker, James Wages, Pamela Henderson and Rickie Glenn, other patients at the hospital who were at times in Davis' care, according to indictments.
According to the arrest affidavit, hospital security footage showed Davis entering the room of three patients, who suffered from stroke-like symptoms within minutes after he left their room.
Tyler police investigators used employee records to determine Davis was the only nurse assigned consistently to the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit during each of the incidents, the affidavit stated.
Davis’ nursing license was suspended during a meeting in Austin in March 2018, according to a Texas Board of Nursing order.
Before coming to Mother Frances in Tyler, Davis worked for Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview from 2011 to 2013. Arrest affidavits show the alleged offenses all occurred at Christus Mother Frances.