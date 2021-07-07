A Bullard man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to charges related to an October 2016 violent assault involving his membership in the white supremacist group, The Aryan Circle.
Anthony Levi Cochran, 39, confessed to assault that caused serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering, as well as conspiracy to sell firearms to a convicted felon. He said he committed the assault as part of his AC membership.
Cochran was a part of planning and participating in the events related to the violent beating of another AC member who wanted to change his gang affiliation from the AC to another gang. Cochran and other AC members went through with the attack to remove the AC member from the gang because joining another organization was an AC rule violation, according to the court information.
A federal grand jury handed down Cochran's indictment on Oct. 7, 2020. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison, and a sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a pre-sentence investigation.
The AC is a violent, white supremacist organization that started in the Texas Department of Corrections and operates in federal prisons across the country, as well as outside prisons in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri. The AC enforces its rules and discipline among its members, prospects, and associates through murder, attempted murder, assault and threats.
“In the battle against organized, multistate criminal organizations, agency cooperation is essential,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Criminals carry on their illegal and violent conduct in whatever jurisdiction benefits them the most, so we need to bring the fight to them, wherever they might be.”