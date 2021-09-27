A Bullard man has been sentenced to life plus 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a 77-year-old man to death while stealing his TVs.
Brentavian Keshawn Henderson, 25, was originally indicted on a capital murder charge in February 2019 in the November 2018 death of Roy Bowins, who was found on the floor of an outbuilding behind his home.
Judge Kerry Russell of the 7th District Court on Monday morning allowed the lesser offense of murder to be accepted as a part of the guilty plea for life in prison, according to court records.
In August, Henderson was additionally indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery in connection with the November 2018 incident leading to Bowins' death.
He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on the robbery charge. This punishment will run consecutively behind the murder sentence, court records show.
According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, Henderson will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 50 years in prison because of his consecutive sentences.
"The Smith County District Attorney’s Office has been in close communication with the victim’s family throughout the course of these cases," the DA's office said in a statement. "The victim’s family approved of the plea agreement."
Henderson was waived his right to appeal through his plea agreement.
Bowins' body was found Nov. 23, 2018, in the 23000 block of CR 121 near Bullard.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Henderson and two others stole Bowins' TVs and traded them for crack cocaine and then rented his vehicle to a prostitute for $5 around Nov. 13 of that year.
The two others charged in connection with Bowins' death, Krystal Dixon, 28, and Tationna Mosley, 22, both of Tyler, were arrested and charged with murder.
However, they were later formally charged with burglary of a habitation and tampering with evidence, according to judicial records.
Mosley and Dixon were sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication for their charges.