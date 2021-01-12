SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Dakedrick Barrett, 21, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Barrett was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Kyordric Marquis Black, 29, of Tyler with assault causing bodily injury. Black was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Alexis Blas, 28, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. Blas was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Mitchell Austin Brittain, 19, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group two controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams. Brittain was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Greggorey Duane Brown, 48, of Tyler, with assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Brown was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Leonel Campos, 25, of Tyler, with assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation and immigration hold. Campos was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Stacy Curbow, 49, of Whitehouse, with assault causing bodily injury. Curbow was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Jillian Marie Flores, 27, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Flores was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Angel Mechelle Hudson, 26, of Tyler, with failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear and credit card or debit card abuse elderly. Hudson was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. She had bonds of $957, $678 and $5,000.
Deputies charged John Michael Jenkins, 43, of Tyler, with forgery of financial instrument. Jenkins was in the Smith County Jail Friday without bond.
Deputies charged LaGarrious Blake Stigger, 22, of Tyler, with assault on a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Stigger was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $200,000 bond.
Deputies charged Savanna Marie Westbrook, 33, of Flint, with burglary of building, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and accident involving damage to vehicle greater than $200. Westbrook was in the Smith County Jail Monday. She had bonds of $45,000, $5,000 and $500.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Tamara Rashawn Gipson, 22, of Lufkin, with assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. Gipson was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with bonds of $75,000 and $2,000.
Officers charged Christopher Clayton Green, 24, of Tyler, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Green was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released Tuesday. He had a $1,000 bond.
Officers charged Demarcus Kashun Oliver, 26, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, failure to maintain financial responsibility, theft of less than $100, failure to attend school, failure to attend school and failure to appear. Oliver was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $417.30, $621.13, $465, $374 and $7452.
Officers charged Jaylon Robinson, 19, of Fresno, with theft of property more than $2,500 and less than $30,000 and credit card or debit card abuse. Robinson was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released Sunday. He had two bonds of $6,000.
Officers charged Antione Thomas, 41, of Dallas, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharge firearm, abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily injury interfering with emergency required for assistance and prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. Thomas was in the Smith County Jail Saturday. He had bonds of $500,000, $100,000, $500,000, $5,000 and $100,000.
Officers charged Devin Thomas, 20, of Richmond, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and theft of property. Thomas was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $8,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Joaquin Zuniga-Alvarez, 35, of Henderson, with driving while intoxicated for the second time. Zuniga-Alvarez was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day with a $3,000 bond.