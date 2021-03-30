TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Tandi Alyse Cotton, 21, of Ben Wheeler, with possession of penalty group 1 controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams. Cotton was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. She had a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged Judah Tomal Frank, 27, of Tyler, with burglary of building and unlawful use of criminal instrument. Frank was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had bonds of $10,000 and $5,000.
Officers charged Anthony Derrick Hollis, 48, of Gladewater, with obstruction or retaliation. Hollis was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released on Monday. He had a $20,000 bond.
Officers charged Anthony Lavone Mumphrey Jr., 44, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Mumphrey was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had a$2,500 bond.
Officers charged Noe Jafet Rojas-Zavaleta, 22, of Ore City, with possession of penalty group 1 controlled substance more than 1 gram, driving while intoxicated and a prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. Rojas-Zavaleta was in the Smith County Jail Monday with bonds of $2,500, $1,000 and $10,000.
Officers charged Tyzavin Davion Romaine, 21, of Tyler, with violation of bond/protective order. Romaine was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Jercory Deshunn Watson, 37, of Tyler, with two counts of non-payment of child support. Watson was in the Smith County Jail Friday.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged William Duffey Jr., 61, of Pittsburg, with injury to a child/elderly/disable with intent of bodily injury. Duffey was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Bobbie Jo Dyer, 40, Tyler, with theft of property between $100 and $750. Dyer was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Dalvin Durell Erwin, 42, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury. Erwin was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.
Deputies charged Drashaydrian Montell Hunter, of Rusk, with escaping while arrested/confined felony. Hunter was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Tomas Jasso-Sanchez, 34, of Tyler, with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Jasso-Sanchez was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Timothy Lynne Mims, 46, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury and driving while intoxicated. Mims was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with bonds of $100,000 and $15,000.
Deputies charged Rob Roy Robinson, 66, of Farmington, with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Robinson was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $50,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Codie Boone Kochin, 45, of Big Sandy, with manufacturing and delivery of penalty group 1 controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. Kochin was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $75,000 bond.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Clayton Wilson Nutt, 32, of Troup, with abandon endanger child criminal negligence, assault on family/house member impede breath/circulation and abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Nutt was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He 3 bonds of $5,000.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Juan Eduardo Torres, 27, of Tyler, with theft of firearm, manufacturing and delivery of penalty group 1 controlled substance more than 200 grams, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, manufacturing and delivery of penalty group ¾ controlled substance between28 and 200 grams, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of penalty group 1 controlled substance more than 1 gram and possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces. Torres was in the Smith County Jail Friday. He had bonds of $250,000, $250,000, $250,000, $500,000, 2 $5,000, $10,000 and $500.