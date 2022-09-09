SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier, Mississippi, with aggravated robbery. Pittman was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
Deputies charged Stevi Spurger, 32, of Bullard, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Spurger was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Gary Dawane Taylor, Jr., 17, of Purvis, Mississippi, with aggravated robbery. Taylor was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
Deputies charged Brandon Hawkins, 36, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams and possession marijuana less than 2 ounces. Hawkins was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $12,500.
Deputies charged Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins, Mississippi, with aggravated robbery. McCoy was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport, Mississippi, with aggravated robbery. Gill was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Cynthia Ann Brightwell, 62, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Brightwell was in the Smith County Jail on Sept. 2 on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Danny Earl Brown, 68, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on bonds totaling $8,500.
Deputies charged Jermaine Lonnell Gearard, 29, of Tyler, with theft property between $2,500 and $30,000. Gearard was in the Smith County jail on Monday and released Friday on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Nicholas Kane Homan, 31, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with vehicle and parole violation. Homan was in the Smith County Jail on Sept. 2 on a $500,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jamal Miner, 38, of Troup, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Miner was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Dallas Vashon Sampson, 46, of Dallas, with possession marijuana less than 2 grams. Sampson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $15,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Tadirius Treyvon Smith, 27, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams, evading arrest detention, two counts possession marijuana less than 2 grams, assault public servant, resist arrest search or transport, and two counts fail to identify fugitive intent give false information. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $18,500.
Officer charged Tommie Wayne Davis, Jr., 24, of Tyler, with fail to identify fugitive give false information, evading arrest detention, accident involving injury, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Davis was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $308,500.
Officers charged Larry Burnett Harrington, 34, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of vehicle. Harrington was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $45,000.
Officers charged Octavius Le’Mon Hudson, 39, of Tyler, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Hudson was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged James Dean Kennedy, 25, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, evading arrest detention, resist arrest search or transport, and duty on striking unattended vehicle. Kennedy was in the Smith County Jail on Sept. 2 and released the same day on bonds totaling $25,000.
Officers charged Michael Anthony Lopez, 31, of Tyler, with interfere with emergency request for assistance and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Lopez was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $20,000.
Officers charged Joshua Bradley Mundell, 37, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams, resist arrest search or transport, and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Mundell was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $280,000.
Officers charged Matt Anson Williamson, 28, of Lindale, with unauthorized use of vehicle and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Williamson was in the Smith County Jail on Sept. 2 on bonds totaling $20,000.
Officers charged Skylar McKade Woodard, 22, of Flint, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, and engaging in organized criminal activity. Woodard was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Brenna Keely Erb, 34, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member and driving while intoxicated. Erb was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Officers charged Jessica Heitz, 40, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Heitz was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $350,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Officers charged Nallely Gregorio-Rosales, 22, of Tyler, with credit card or debit card abuse. Gregorio-Rosales was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the following day on a $10,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Alexander Uahine Blaine, 28, of Denison, with assault family/household member with previous conviction and interfere with emergency request for assistance. Blaine was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and was released to another agency on Friday.
ARP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jakobie Blake Bussey, 20, of Henderson, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawful carrying weapon, and burglary of habitation. Bussey was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $48,000.
Officers charged Roy Shane Reneau, 56, of Arp, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Reneau was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on a $15,000 bond.