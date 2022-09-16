SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Thursday arrested John Paul Latham, 43, of Winona, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Latham remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Christian Perez, 22, of Jacksonville, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with vehicle. Perez remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Mario Dante Amie, 37, of Tyler, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Amie remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Troy Martin Brown, 36, of Ben Wheeler, on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and fraudulent use/possession identification information between 10 and 50 items elderly. Brown remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $153,000.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Henry Solomon Leclerck, 44, of Chandler, on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Leclerck remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Thursday arrested Jaime Omar Herrera, 41, of Tyler, on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated second and aggravate assault causes serious bodily injury. Herrera remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $502,500.
Officers on Thursday arrested Brandon Jamal Turner, 38, of Tyler, on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Turner remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $17,000.
Officers on Friday arrested Julius Allen Simmons, 30, of Tyler, on charges of unlawful delivery manufacture with intent simulated controlled substance, possession of less than 28 ounces of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Simmons remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $17,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Friday arrested Richard Allen Wilson, 47, of Tyler, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Wilson was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Officers on Thursday arrested Marisol Alanis, 27, of Tyler, on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Alanis was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Officers on Thursday arrested Trevor Michael DeVinny, 25, of Tyler, on a charge of burglary of habitation. DeVinny remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $225,000.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Thursday arrested Mason Lee Brady, 22, on a charge of assault EMS personnel providing service. Brady remained Friday in Smith County Jail without bond.