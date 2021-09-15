TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Orlando Medina-Guadarrama, 36, of Tyler, with assault class C, evading arrest detention, and resist arrest search or transport. Medina-Guadarrama was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $500 bond.
Officers charged Brittany Andrea Vazquez, 19, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery. Vazquez was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Chance Durron Simpkins, 31, of Tyler, with theft mail less than or equal to ten houses. Simpkins was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Joshua David Watson, 39, of Henderson, with burglary of building. Watson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $15,000 bond.
Deputies charged Kayla Marie Hilburn, 23, of Tyler, with abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Hilburn was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Robert Martin Hill, 48, of Chandler, with burglary of building. Hill was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $100,000 bond.