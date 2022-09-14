SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jimmy Tino Orozco, 52, of Ben Wheeler, with unauthorized use of vehicle and two counts driving while intoxicated second. Orozco was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $300,000.
Deputies charged Thomas Edward Owens, Jr., 38, of Tyler, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Owens was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Michael Shannon Stephens, 50, of Kilgore, with theft property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Stephens was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $100,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Britini Renee Wilson, 31, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $3,500 bond.
Officers charged Rondarius Derand Darden, 31, of Longview, with two counts theft property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and driving while intoxicated. Darden was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $6,500.
Officers charged Victor Alejandro Delgado, 22, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Delgado was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Larry Wayne McCowin, III, 52, of Tyler, with theft of a firearm. McCowin was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $300,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Alivia Rene Agustin, 25, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation and two counts abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Agustin was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Officers charged Albert Joseph Lassai, 27, of Tyler, with abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Lassai was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $100,000 bond.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Tedrick Tromon Willis, 50, of Troup, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Willis was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.