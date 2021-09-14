TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Terry Glenn Brown, Sr., 57, of Tyler, with three counts of possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than one gram, penalty group one possession controlled substance between one gram and four grams, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, forgery government/national institution/money/security, three counts of continuous violence against the family and maintenance to abstain continuous violence against the family. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $147,000.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Degardo Morales-Lozano, 32, of Tyler, with assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Morales-Lozano was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $10,000 bond.