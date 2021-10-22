SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Steven Lee Hill, 45, of Fort Worth, with burglary of habitation. Hill was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $200,000 bond.
Deputies charged Amy Renee McKnight, 41, of Winona, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram. McKnight was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $150,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Braylon Natronce Cobb, 25, of Tyler, with possession marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, two counts manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between four grams and two hundred grams, and manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2-A between four grams and four hundred grams. Cobb was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Talia Janae Smith, 20, of Tyler, with criminal negligent homicide. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $15,000 bond.
BULLARD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Hagan Andrew Patterson, 33, of Bullard, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Patterson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Ben Alexander Burgess, Jr., 31, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between one gram and four grams and possession controlled substance penalty grade two less than one gram. Burgess was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $55,000.
Officers charged Janet Wynn McFarland, 47, of Chandler, with theft property less than $2,500 two or more previous convictions. McFarland was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $100,000 bond.