SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Kimberly Sue Fox, 52, of China Grove, North Carolina, with fraud use/possession identifying information number of items between 10 and 50, three counts fraud use/possession identifying information number of items less than 5, three counts engaging in criminal activity, and five counts forgery government/national instrument/money/security. Fox was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $235,000.
Deputies charged Kimberly Shalet Lydia, 50, of Douglass, with seven counts criminal trespass, two counts assault causes bodily injury, two counts public intoxication with three prior convictions, resist arrest, and resist arrest search or transport. Lydia was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released to another agency the same day.
Deputies charged Carl Steven Miller, 29, of Frankston, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. Miller was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $15,000 bond.
Deputies charged Cedric Marquis Tolliver, 32, of Corsicana, with assault public servant and unauthorized use vehicle. Tolliver was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $225,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Nickolas Vargas, 31, of Wills Point, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Vargas was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Johnny Michael Moore, Jr., 51, of Grand Saline, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent serious bodily injury. Moore was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $500,000 bond.
Officer charged Leeandrew Bureau, 37, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second. Bureau was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $10,500 bond.
Officers charged LaJuana Glass, 34, of Grand Saline, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent serious bodily injury. Glass was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $500,000 bond.
Officers charged Desi Lee Griffith, 22, of Tyler, with sexual assault. Griffith was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
UT HEALTH NORTHEAST POLICE
Officers charged Charlie Hill, 46, of Tyler, with theft property less than $2,500 two or more previous conviction. Hill was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Garrick Tyree Sanders, 29, of Allen, with burglary of habitation, unlawful restraint, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, and assault causes bodily injury family member. Sanders was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $121,500.