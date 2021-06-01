SMTIH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Patrick Newton Green, Jr., 25, of Big Sandy, with evading arrest with vehicle, unlawful possession firearm by felon, and possession of marijuana between 5 pounds and 50 pounds. Green was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $150,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Kristen Miretta Gordon, 24, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance less than 1 gram, evading arrest detention, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, and burglary. Gordon was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $35,000.
Officers charged Rosa Linda Cornelio, 41, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Cornelio was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Clinton Earl Starling, II, 27, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than two ounces and evading arrest with vehicle. Starling was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on $6,500 bond.
Officers charged Vernell Dishan-Omar Richarson, 26, of Tyler, with burglary of building. Richarson was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged April Nicole Oquinn, 44, of Lindale, with unlawful carrying weapon and driving while intoxicated second. Oquinn was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on bonds totaling $5,000.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Autumn Keysha Lane, 25, of Dallas, with possession of marijuana less than two ounces, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years old, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and four counts of abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Lane was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $55,500.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Robert Martin Hill, 48, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance between one gram and four grams. Hill was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on a $7,500 bond.
Deputies charged Roderick Trevelle Birdow, 22, of Palestine, with robbery. Birdow was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $300,000 bond.
Deputies charged Brenda Henderson, 38, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with vehicle, man del controlled substance less than one gram, fail to identify giving false/fictitious information, and possession controlled substance less than one gram. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday bonds totaling $74,000.
Deputies charged Connie Larie Minor, 36, of Tyler, with bail jumping and fail to appear felony and credit card or debit card abuse. Minor was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day on bonds totaling $175,000.
Deputies charged James Owens, 34, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Owens was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Darlene Toole, 53, of Needles, California, with possession controlled substance between four grams and four hundred grams and unauthorized use of vehicle. Toole was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $30,000.
Deputies charged Phillip Jordan McIntyre, 19, of Tyler, with engaging in organized criminal activity. McIntyre was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $200,000 bond.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Sherri Lynn Davidson, 49, of Arp, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Davidson was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $7,500 bond.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Anthony Ray Cowart, Jr., 41, of Whitehouse, with assault causes bodily injury family member and criminal trespass habitat/shelter/suprfund/infrastructure. Cowart was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $60,000.
ARP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Taylor Michelle Belcher, 27, of Pittsburg, with two counts of controlled substance between one gram and four grams, possession dangerous drug, evading arrest detention, and fraud use/poss identifying info number items less than five. Belcher was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday bonds totaling $69,000.
Officers charged David Gene Vanausdal, 30, of Chandler, with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest detention with vehicle, fraud use/possession identifying info number items less than five, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, two counts prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, and possession of controlled substance between $100 and $750. Vanausdal was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $587,750.