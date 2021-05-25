SMTIH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Shalia Monique Francis, 33, of Alto, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Francis was in the Smith County Jail on Monday with no bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Darayvious Markeece Allison, 28, of Houston, with unlawful possession firearm by felon. Allison was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Deputies charged Eric Ross Ewing, 22, of Bagwell, with assault causes bodily injury. Ewing was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Tessa Gabrielle Jenkins, 22, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury/200 days. Jenkins was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Sergio Rasha Carey, 33, of Arp, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. Carey was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $150,000 bond.