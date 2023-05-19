SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jeanne Lynn Thompson, 42, of Hooks, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Thompson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Tiffany Ann Weathersby, 35, of Hawkins, with fraud use/possession identifying information number of items less than five and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Weathersby was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $80,000.
Deputies charged Selvin Andres Yaxcal, 19, of Winona, with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. Yaxcal was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $500,000 bond.
Deputies charged Anthony Jerome Bright, 40, of Flint, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Bright was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jonathon Huskerson, 40, of Ferris, with graffiti pecuniary loss between $2,500 and $30,000. Huskerson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jason Dillion McCutcheon, 44, of Flint, with violate bond/protective order and resist arrest search or transport. McCutcheon was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
Deputies charged Edward Schmidt, IV, 50, of Tyler, with impersonate public servant. Schmidt was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Arsenio La Juane Thomas, 39, of Longview, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams and possession marijuana less than 2 ounces. Thomas was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $76,000.
Deputies charged Rodrick Dale Ashworth, Jr., 54, of Tyler, with continuous violence against the family. Ashworth was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Cecil Irwin Bell, 45, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Bell was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
Deputies charged Timothy Lynne Mims, 48, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury. Mims was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DPEARTMENT
Officers charged Bill Allan Duncan, 54, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Duncan was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $225,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Michael Rochea Roberson, 29, of Troup, with driving while intoxicated second. Roberson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on a $7,500 bond.