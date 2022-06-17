SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Thursday arrested Michael James Hudson, 20, of Flint, on a warrant of criminal mischief between $30 and $150 and a warrant of false drug test falsification device. Hudson remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $300,500.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Stephen Emory Nolan, 35, of Tyler, on a warrant of accident involving injury/bench warrant. Nolan remained Friday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Aubrey O’Neil Walker, 35, of Tyler, on warrants of contempt of court disobedience of court order, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Walker remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $31,000.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Eric Wolfgang Ybarra, 27, of Lindale, on a charge of deadly conduct. Ybarra remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Wednesday arrested Christopher Colin Henexson, 47, of Tyler, on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Henexson remained Friday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $75,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Thursday arrested Keirontay Renatheon Widemon, 19, of Flint, on two warrants of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Widemon remained Friday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Calsor Deandre Brown, 24, of Tyler, on a warrant of continuous violence against the family. Brown remained Friday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Officers charged Marcelo Faustino Escobedo, 20, of Lafayette, Louisiana, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Escobedo was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on a $100,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Melanie Osacar, 37, of Chandler, with criminal mischief. Osacar was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $20,000 bond.