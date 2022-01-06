SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Robert David Boaz, 55, of Tyler, with evading arrest or detention and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram along with a a prior warrant of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Boaz remained Thursday in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $272,500.
Deputies on Thursday charged James Dale Howard, 66, of Tyler, with manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Howard remained in the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday charged Falene Amanda Panelli, 31, of Tyler, with abandoning or endangering a child criminal negligence. Panelli remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday charged Benjamin John Pitts, 38, of Bullard, with robbery. Pitts remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Brandon Casey Moreno, 23, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury of a family member. Moreno remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Juan Antonio Rios, 20, of Jacksonville, with unlawful carrying of a weapon. Rios was booked Wednesday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $7,500 bond.
Officers charged James Shirey Talley, 42, of Bullard, with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Talley was booked Wednesday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAEFTY
Troopers on Wednesday charged Demarcus Gerard Williams, 38, of Tyler, with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and no valid driver’s license. Williams remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $276,010.
UT HEALTH NORTHEAST POLICE
Officers on Wednesday charged Evan-Blake Julian Winningham, 26, of Tyler, with interfering with an emergency request for assistance and assault causing bodily injury of a family member. Winningham remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $10,000.