SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Stevie Dewayne Clark, 47, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Clark was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had bonds of $500 and $1,000.
Deputies charged April Nicole Coulter, 33, of Tyler, with engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of building. Coulter was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. She had two bonds of $2,500 each.
Deputies charged Cedrick Dewayane Davis, 52, of Gilmer, with unlawful carrying weapon and possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams. Davis was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with bonds of $2,500 and $7,500.
Deputies charged Kelsey Paige Frazier, 26, of abandon endanger child imminent danger of bodily injury. Frazier was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Angelia LaRae Free, 26, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Free was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. She had a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Roland Dupree Gardner, 32, of Overton, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Gardner was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released Sunday. He had a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Anthony Holder, 40, with engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of building. Holder was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had two bonds of $2,500 each.
Deputies charged Dequavion Tyrell Johnson, 21, of Flint, with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level equal to or greater than 0.15 and unlawful carrying weapon. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released the same day. He had two bonds of $1,000 each.
Deputies charged Cody Lee McCoy, 26, of Tyler, with engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of building, failure to appear and failure to maintain financial responsibility. McCoy was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had bonds of $2,500, $2,500, $630 and $901.
Deputies charged Matthew Blake Morrow, 48, of Tyler, with aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon. Morrow was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a bond not set.
Deputies charged Gregory Demond Prince, 46, of Tyler, with criminal mischief greater than $750 and less than $2,500. Prince was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released Monday. He had a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Joshua Quinn, 20, of Lindale, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Quinn was in the Smith County Jail Friday and was released the same day. He had a $10,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jonathan Wade Fargey, 29, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury. Fargey was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $250,000 bond.
Officers charged Hannah Patrice Mitchell, 21, of Richardson, with theft or property between $30,000 and $150,000, identity theft by electronic device, identify theft by electronic device and theft of property between $100 and $750. Mitchell was in the Smith County Jail Saturday without bond.
Officers charged Kendarvis Deanthony Riveras, 20, of Tyler, with two counts of assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. Riveras was in the Smith County Jail Saturday and released Sunday. He had bonds of $1,000, $1,000 and $2,500.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Lavante LaRay Franklin, 28, of Jacksonville, with theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces release of surety. Franklin was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with bonds of $2,500, $5,000, and $1,000.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Edvin Menchu Hernandez, 24, of Tyler, with intoxication assault with vehicle with serious bodily injury and immigration detainer. Hernandez was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $10,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
The agency charged Hunter Dalton Tadlock-Bearden, 22, of Tyler with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Bearden was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $150,000 bond.