SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Nicholas Luction Burkhart, 34, of Tyler, with burglary of building. Burkhart was in the Smith County Jail Thursday on a bond of $30,000.
Deputies charged Daydrain Keicc’lc Willis, 18, of Tyler, with theft of firearm and engaging in organized criminal activity. Willis was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with bonds of $75,000 and $100,000.
Deputies charged Jeremiah Wilson-Blue, 43, of Dallas, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Wilson-Blue was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $20,000 bond.
Deputies charged William Richard Candyfire Jr., 32, of Tyler, with assault of family/household member with previous conviction. Candyfire was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Juan Edgar Cansino, 26, of Tyler, with assault by contact. Cansino was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. He had a $393 bond and a personal recognizance bond.
Deputies charged Karen Denise Dean, 39, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Dean was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jack Griffin, 56, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Griffin was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Charles Hall Jr., 24, of Troup, with aggravated assault date/family/household member with weapon. Hall was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Kathryn Elisabeth Sauls, 26, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Sauls was in the Smith County Saturday and released the same day. She had a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Malachi Marquis Smith, 17, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with vehicle and aggravated assault against a public servant. Smith was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with bonds of $10,000 and $100,000.
Deputies charged Kerry Eugene Smyrl, 56, of Gladewater, with assault by threat to a household member. Smyrl was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. He had a $393 bond.
Deputies charged David Cruz Woods, 30, of Tyler, with arson of building/habitation/vehicle reckless causing damage. Woods was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $150,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Jessica Mae Hawthorne, 35, of Frankston, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Hawthorne was in the Smith County Jail Friday without bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Levon Christopher Landers, 31, of Tyler, with possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds, manufacturing or delivery of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, and manufacturing or delivery of penalty group one controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams. Landers was in the Smith County Jail Thursday. He had bonds of $5,000, $50,000 and $25,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Samantha Ann Atkinson, 32, of Tyler, with possession use of inhale/ingest volatile chemical. Atkins was in the Smith County Jail Friday. She had a $500 bond.
Officers charged Phillip Wayne Few, 56, of Lindale, with two counts of theft of property less than $2,500 with four more previous convictions and possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram. Few was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged Royce Everett Giddings Jr., 41, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, public intoxication and bail jumping and fail to appear. Giddings was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $1,500 bond.
Officers charged Wanda Lollar, 44, of Tyler, with theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000. White was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Chris Williams III, 31, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, obstruction or retaliation and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. Williams was in the Smith County Jail Friday with bonds of $10,000, $25,000 and $500.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Kelly Michelle Hannah, 44, of Lindale, with burglary of habitation. Hannah was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a bond not set.