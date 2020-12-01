SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Trey Malik Allen Barreau, 23, of San Antonio, with murder. Allen is in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $500,000 bond.
Deputies charged Dominique Jasmine Chambers, 19, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Chambers was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Christopher Dewayne Odum, 24, of Flint, with assault causing bodily injury. Odum was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. He had a $2,500 bond.
Deputes charged Aubrey Lamont Earl Pettigrew, 36, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Pettigrew was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $15,000 bond.
Deputies charged James Wheeler Shelton III, 50, of Canton, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two more previous convictions/failure to appear. Shelton was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $45,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Cameron Lee Bivins, 23, of Tyler, with two counts of burglary of vehicles. Bivins was in the Smith County Jail Monday with two bonds of $2,500 each.
Officers charged Broderick DeRoyce Brown, 46, of Ore City, with three counts of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, evading arrest detention and failure to identify fugitive intent giving false information. Brown was in the Smith County Jail Monday with bonds of $50,000, $50,000, $20,000, $2,500 and $2,500.
Officers charged Jared Michael Williams, 33, of Whitehouse, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Williams was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. He had a $10,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Patricio Hernandez, 26, of Tyler, with intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Hernandez was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. He had a $30,000 bond.
Officers charged Summer Diane Wright, 27, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. Wright was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $5,000 bond.