SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Benjamin Cotie Clay, 17, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Clay was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Justin Trey Longbrake, 28, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Longbrake was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $15,000 and $100,000.
Deputies charged Steven Michael January, 43, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated for the third or more time. January was in the Smith County Jail Thursday without bond.
Deputies charged Ramona Gail Lacy, 38, of Tyler, with theft of property more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Lacy was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $20,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jose Deleon Rozas-Vallejos, 45, of Katy, with driving while intoxicated for the third time or more. Rozas-Vallejos was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $100,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Jason Eric Brazil, 45, of Troup, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Brazil was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a bond not set.
Officers charged Shakedra Hi-Shanek Calip, 36, of Tyler, with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. Calip was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Ashley Dawn Gilbert, 34, of Hawkins, with theft of property greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. Gilbert was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released the same day. She had a $30,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Kevin Lamarr Caddell, 48, of Tyler, with obstruction or retaliation, theft of more than $100, possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention and failure to ID refuse to give information. Caddell was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $10,000, $500, $1,000 and $1,000.
Officers charged Jessica Hall, 33, of possession of penalty group one controlled substance greater than 1 gram and theft of property more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Hall was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $10,000 and $50,000.
Officers charged Michael Landen Campbell, 35, of Tyler, with sexual assault of a child. Campbell was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $500,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
The agency charged Joseph Michael Nealy, 42, of Winona, with sex offenders duty to register with previous conviction. Nealy was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $250,000 bond.
The agency charged Kevondus Demonte Brantley, 21, of Tyler, with murder. Brantley was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.