SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Robert Ian Alexander, 31, of Lindale, with injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury. Alexander was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday without bond.
Officers charged Amier Siddique, 36, of Coppell, with possession of gambling device/equipment or gambling promotion, keeping gambling place and false drug test falsification device. Siddique was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Brianna Nicole Baker, 21, of Little Rock, Arkansas, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Baker was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Melayna Rae Kersh, 44, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Kersh was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released the same day with time served.
Deputies charged James Barry Norton Jr., 28, of Emory, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily injury and reckless driving. Norton was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday. He had bonds of $25,000, $25,000 and $500.
Deputies charged Quantravous Williams, 21, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with theft of firearm. Williams was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $2,500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY PRECINCT 5 CONSTRABLE’S OFFICE
The constable’s office charged Jacob Neil Davis, 22, of Lindale, with driving while intoxicated for the third or more time. Davis was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday. He had a $100,000 bond.
ARP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Deedra Woody, 52, of Arp, with cruelty to non-livestock animals: failure to provide care. Woody was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released the same day. She had a $500 bond.