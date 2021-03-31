SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Alan Micael Aguilera, 20, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group two controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams and possession of penalty group four controlled substance between 2 and 400 grams. Aguilera was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released Tuesday. He had two $50,000 bonds.
SMITH COUNTY SERIFFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Brianna Nicole Baker, 21, of Little Rock, Arkansas, engaging in organized criminal activity. Baker was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Fernando Gonzalez, 21, of Tyler, with deadly conduct discharge firearm. Gonzalez was in the Smith County Jail Monday and was released the same day. He had a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Nathan Alan Laza, 34, of Kilgore, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. Laza was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Abraham Perez, 20, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group two controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Monterrance Tyrel Pickens, 29, of Tyler, with manufacturing and delivery of penalty group two controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces, manufacturing and delivery of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and manufacturing and delivery of penalty group three/four controlled substance greater than 28 grams. Pickens was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday on bonds of $100,000, $500, $100,000 and $2,500.