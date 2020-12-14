SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jonathan Keith Barnes, 29, of Longview, with assault causes bodily injury to a family member and parole violation. Barnes was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Robert Boudreaux, 36, of Tyler, with possession of a dangerous drug, bail jumping and failure to appear (felony) and possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram. Boudreaux was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with bonds of $2,500, $20,000 and $10,000.
Deputies charged Eloy Perez Guerrero Jr. 43, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with vehicle, parole violation and aggravated robbery. Guerrero was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with bonds of $25,000 and $1,000,000.
Deputies charged James Haley, 33, of Tyler, with criminal mischief of a human burial site. Haley was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $15,000 bond.
Deputies charged James Arthur Hunter III, 32, of Pineville, Louisiana, with possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds. Hunter was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jennifer Deniese Morris, 44, of Flint, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram. Morris was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. She had a $20,000 bond.
Deputies charged Christian Blake O’Neal, of Houston, with possession of penalty group 1A controlled substance less than 20 abuse units. O’Neal was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Malik Davione Thompson, 20, of Houston, with burglary of a building. Thompson was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $50,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Karen Denise Dean, 38, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dean was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Nicole Brooke Fair, 19, of Lindale, with possession of penalty group two controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams. Fair was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. She had a $20,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Xavier Tremayne Harris, 46, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury, possession of penalty group one controlled substance and evading arrest detention. Harris was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with bonds of $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $2,500.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Rocory Knight, 48, with indecency with child sexual contact. Knight was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $100,000 bond.