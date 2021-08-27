TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Eric Stanford Land, 36, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second and resist arrest search or transport. Land was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on bonds totaling $2,000.
Officers charged Clayton Lyle Monroe, 45, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Monroe was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the following day on a $1,000 bond.
Officers charged Esteban Leona Carrillo-Solis, 21, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member, evading arrest detention, resist arrest search or transport, and interfere with emergency request for assistance. Carrillo-Solis was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $12,500.
Officers charged Jermaine Henderson, Jr., 17, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying weapon, and evading arrest detention. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $17,500.
Officers charged Noah Chance Lee, 19, of Tyler, with two counts of theft of firearm. Lee was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $325,000.
Officers charged Christerpher Deon Lyles, 23, of Tyler, with fraud use/possession identifying information number of items less than five. Lyles was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $50,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Ricki Lee Allen, 49, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one between one gram and four grams. Allen was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Evelyn Lee Jennings, 46, of Grand Saline, with possession controlled substance penalty grade three less than twenty-eight grams and possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram. Jennings was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on bonds totaling $17,000.
Deputies charged Alton James Joyce, 17, of Tyler, with harboring runaway child. Joyce was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Colten Christopher Lee, 28, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Lee was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $100,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Juan Jesus Juarez, 33, of Tyler, with accident involving death. Juarez was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $300,000 bond.
Officers charged Jenelle Alisa Richardson, 19, of Tyler, with hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon. Richardson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
Officers charged Christopher Bryan Tenner, 20, of Rockdale, with engage in organized criminal activity. Tenner was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bail.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jennifer Lynn White, 33, of Troup, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one between one gram and four grams, unauthorized use of vehicle, possession controlled substance penalty grade two between four grams and 400 grams, and manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between four grams and two hundred grams. White was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $110,000.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Floyd Ray Gamel, 26, of Lindale, with deadly conduct discharge firearm. Gamel was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $1,000 bond.
UNITED STATE MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals charged Woodrow Fontaine High, 55, of Tyler, with four counts of manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between four grams and two hundred grams. High was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $110,000.