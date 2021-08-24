TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Dwayne Michael Richard, 22, of Tyler, with unlawful carrying weapon, discharge firearm in certain municipalities, and evading arrest detention. Richard was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $7,500.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Brittany Rochelle Armstrong, 36, of Pittsburg, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Armstrong was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Deputies charged Amanda Ann McManus, 35, of Tyler, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. McManus was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged James Barry Norton, Jr., 29, of Sulfur Springs, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Norton was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Samuel Earl Smith, 62, of Winona, with resist arrest search or transport and assault peace officer/judge. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $17,500.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals charged Eric Scott Smart, 38, of Jacksonville, with Bureau of Prisons prisoner. Smart was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
TEXAS PARKS AND WILDLIFE
Game Wardens charged Jess Irvine Dowdle, 60, of Mineola, with violate bond/protective order and driving while intoxicated second. Dowdle was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $165,000.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Karl Lynn McGee, 52, of Tyler, with criminal trespass. McGee was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $15,000 bond.