A Tyler woman was arrested Friday for allegedly leaving an infant she was babysitting unattended in a bathroom closet for over three hours.
Kelsey Paige Frazier, 26, was charged with abandoning or endangering a child causing imminent danger of bodily injury on Friday and booked into the Smith County Jail, where she remains on a $150,00 bond.
According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, they received information about an infant, who is under one years old, abandoned in a garage apartment located in the 11000 block of County Road 2249 in Tyler on Oct. 6. Frazier was identified as the suspect in this incident.
Through the investigation, the sheriff's office learned that on Oct. 3 Frazier babysat the infant, and about 9:30 a.m., police say she left her garage apartment, but did not take the child with her.
The sheriff's office said the infant was strapped in a baby bouncer in the bathroom of the garage apartment.
At about 12:30 p.m., a family friend came to the residence and heard the dog barking inside the home. When she let the dog out, she heard the infant crying while still strapped into the bouncer and inside the bathroom closet.
The family friend then took the child and checked to see how the baby was doing. The child was later reunited with her parents, the sheriff's office said.
On Friday, an arrest affidavit was presented to 7th District Judge Kerry Russell, and a warrant on Frazier was issued. Deputies went to Frazier's home the same day and arrested for abandoning and endangering a child.