A lawyer who served on the defense team for a former Tyler nurse sentenced to death for killing four patients was arrested on a prostitution charge.
Phillip Wayne Hayes, 48, of Dallas, was charged with solicitation of prostitution Friday and released the same day on a $2,000 bond, according to Smith County Jail records.
The online jail records show the offense Hayes is accused of committing occurred on Oct. 26. A photo of Hayes' face was posted alongside the charge.
Hayes along with Douglas Parks worked on William George Davis' defense team in the capital murder case, which ended Oct. 27 when Davis was ultimately sentenced to death for injecting air into patients’ arterial systems while he was a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler.
Davis caused the deaths of patients John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina.
Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said Monday the investigation into Hayes' charge is ongoing and other details could not be provided.
Hayes' law practice, Phillip Hayes Attorney at Law, is based out of Dallas.
According to the Texas Bar Association, Hayes has been licensed to practice law since 1999. His law firm website states the office focuses entirely on criminal defense in Texas state and federal courts.
The Tyler Paper has requested court documents related to this arrest, but the documents are not yet available.