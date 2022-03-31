An arrest warrant affidavit for one of the suspects in a Tyler homicide shows detectives believe he shot the victim and disposed of his body in a creek.

The document also states Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler, who is charged with murder in the death of 53-year-old Anthony Wilson, told his girlfriend the victim, who lived in the same building, was "nosey."

Wilson's body was found Sunday in a heavily wooded area south of East Duncan Street in Northeast Tyler. Since then, police have arrested two of three identified suspects involved in the homicide, including Jones and his girlfriend, Edna Jones, 29, of Tyler, who is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and failing to report a felony.

Police are also searching for Christian Navon-Whitney Polk, 19, of Tyler, who is wanted for first-degree murder with a $2 million bond. Polk should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

In an affidavit for Timothy Jones' arrest, detectives said the investigation led them to a pond and creek area south of Alice Street in Tyler, where police said his mother lives.

Detectives said it appeared a vehicle drove into the wooded area and that the suspects removed the body, possibly placing it in the creek, according to the document. Wilson's body was later located near a railroad bridge within 20 to 30 feet of items detectives had found on the creek bank.

Detectives found a pair of shoes in the trash can at the Alice Street home, which matched the sole pattern of tracks left at the crime scene, along with wet and muddy gloves and a beanie, the affidavit states.

Near the creek bank, detectives found a white bucket with canned goods that were the same brand as some seen in Wilson's apartment. There was also blood on the ground near the bucket, according to the affidavit.

Detectives located a comforter in the mud that appeared to have been burned along with a melted gas can.

Edna Jones told police she saw Timothy Jones and another suspect wrap Wilson's dead body in a black comforter, load him into a vehicle and leave. She also told police she tried to clean up blood at the murder scene.

Edna Jones told police she believed Timothy Jones had shot and killed Wilson, but she did not report it to police despite advice from her family to do so.

Timothy Jones and Wilson rented a room in the same West Gentry Parkway residence, where detectives responded to a welfare check on Saturday and located a crime scene. Three tenants live in the residence and share a common area, according to the landlord.

Timothy Jones and Edna Jones remained Thursday in Smith County Jail. Timothy has a $2 million bond while Edna has bonds totaling $275,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Tyler police at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833).