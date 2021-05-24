Eight East Texans accused of paying for prostitution were arrested following a recent multi-agency online undercover prostitution sting in the Smith County area.
From this past Thursday through Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division special agents along with Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office coordinated an online undercover sting to target people who allegedly solicited prostitutes in the Smith County area.
"Over the last several years, human traffickers have moved their criminal enterprise online, soliciting prostitution via ads on various websites and apps," the Smith County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "These traffickers coerce vulnerable individuals into becoming trafficking victims. Ultimately, the demand for prostitution fuels the traffickers’ endeavors."
The following men were arrested for prostitution because of the sting: Barry Lynn Broussard, 56, of Tyler, Joel Vargas, 35, of Tyler, Manuel Enrique Huerta, 33, of Jacksonville, Tyler Dewayne Delley-Ross, 25, of Tyler, Alejandro Gaona, 31, of Tyler, Victor Manuel Luna, 51, of Tyler, Kenderson Omos Thompson, 37, and Erick Fitsgerald Reneaux, 44, of Gilmer.
Delley-Ross was also charged with possession of marijuana less than two ounces. Thompson was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Reneaux was arrested on unlawfully carrying a weapon and criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
The DA's office said law enforcement agencies across the state have been conducting undercover stings to raise awareness about prostitution and deter individuals from attempting to buy sexual services from trafficking victims.