Two Jacksonville men have been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of a man who was found deceased on the side of the road north of Jacksonville last week.
Brandon Branton, 22, and Ja’Michael Rusk, 22, were charged Thursday in the death of Randy Davenport 25, of Jacksonville, who was found deceased on the side of County Road 3906 at the intersection of CR 3901 at about 7 a.m. on July 31.
According to sheriff’s office, Branton and Rusk were giving Davenport a ride when they stopped their vehicle at the corner of CR 3109 and CR 3106 and allegedly killed Davenport.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Texas Rangers, Jacksonville Police Department, Rusk Police Department, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and East Texas Anti Gang Task Force during the homicide investigation.
After receiving arrest warrants, Cherokee County investigators and Texas Rangers arrested Branton and Rusk on the charge of capital murder. Both Branton and Rusk were booked into the Cherokee County Jail and both have bonds of $1 million each.
“Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office greatly appreciates the public’s assistance as well as the multiple agencies that assisted in assuring that the men responsible for this heinous crime were brought to justice,” the sheriff’s office said.