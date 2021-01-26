A woman and a man were arrested in connection with a shooting Monday night in Van Zandt County north of Wills Point.
According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Willow Drive in the Willow Lake Estates at about 8:35 p.m.
Sheriff Steve Hendrix along with a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and a game warden found one shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the area, while another was found in the city of Wills Point.
Both victims were taken to a hospital in Tyler with one being in critical condition.
After an investigation from multiple agencies, two people were arrested for the shooting by 1 a.m. Tuesday. Shelby Newton was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Jonathon Curtis was charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
Wills Point Police Department, the Wills Point Fire Department, Christus EMS and Flight for Life assisted in the case. Kaufman County Sheriff's Office helped secure a vehicle in their county believed to be used during the shooting, according to police.
"The swift actions and cooperation of all the agencies involved lead to the arrests of the suspects in a short time frame," Hendrix said. "When we all work together great results can be achieved."
The investigation is ongoing.