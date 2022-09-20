A family is offering a reward of $10,000 for information about the theft of their safe that contained firearms, a Rolex watch and two wedding rings.
According to a statement from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Sept. 12 responded to a reported burglary in the 21900 block of Mixon Road in the southeast part of the county.
“Preliminary information revealed that a large Liberty safe was stolen out of the garage,” the statement said. “The safe contained numerous firearms, a Rolex watch, two wedding rings, 1984 Baylor class ring with emeralds and small diamonds, numerous James Avery items and cash. These items carry a huge sentimental value to this family since most of the stolen property belonged to each other’s deceased spouse.”
According to the office, one wedding ring was to be given to one of the children when they marry. The safe also contained birthday cards a man who died sent to his children.
“This is an extremely heartbreaking incident that has occurred to this blended family who have both lost former spouses,” the statement said. “We ask that you please get the word out to as many as possible to help solve this cowardly and heinous crime.”
The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects in the case, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (903) 566-6600 or investigator Tim McDonald at (903) 590-2698.