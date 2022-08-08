One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Tyler.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of West Morris Street, outside of Pool Hall Domino Club.
Police and crime scene units are on scene investigating.
The injured person was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his condition is unknown as of now. The other person who was shot died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital, according to TPD.
Multiple shell casings were found on scene along with one weapon. No suspects can be identified at this time.
This investigation will continue. If anybody has any information on this case call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.