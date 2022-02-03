Highway 80 rivals Big Sandy and Hawkins have been slotted in the same district as the UIL announced its biennial reclassification and realignment on Thursday.
The two towns, separated by about six miles, will be in District 10-2A Division I. Joining the Wildcats and Hawks are Beckville, Frankston, Union Grove, Harleton and Ore City.
Other area districts include:
District 7 — Cayuga, Axtell, Italy, Itasca, Kerens, Cross Roads, Rio Vista;
District 9 — Alba-Golden, Bogata Rivercrest, Como-Pickton, Cooper, Honey Grove, Quinlan Boles, Wolfe City;
District 11 — Garrison, Grapeland, Joaquin, San Augustine, Shelbyville, Timpson, Pineland West Sabine;
District 12 — Centerville, Corrigan-Camden, Groveton, Jewett Leon, Normagee, Saratoga West Hardin.
In basketball, Cayuga is in District 19-2A along with Frankston, Kerens, LaPoynor, Cross Roads and Martin's Mill.
Other basketball leagues include:
District 15 — Alba-Golden, Como-Pickton, Cooper, Cumby, Fruitvale, Quinlan Boles, Sulphur Springs North Hopkins;
District 20 — Centerville, Grapeland, Groveton, Jewett Leon, Latexo, Lovelady;
District 21 — Big Sandy, Union Grove, Harleton, Hawkins, Linden-Kildare, McLeod, Ore City;
District 22 — Alto, Cushing, Douglass, Mount Enterprise, New Summerfield, Overton, Carlisle;
District 23 — Beckville, Garrison, Gary, Joaquin, Shelbyville, Tenaha, Timpson.