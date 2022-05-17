More than 20 local Hispanic parents were honored Monday night by the Chapel Hill ISD Board of Trustees after recently finishing a semester of free English classes.

The classes were hosted by the district as part of a partnership with the district and the Literacy Council of Tyler.

“Thanks to our partnership with the Literacy Council of Tyler, we’ve been able to bring free English classes to 26 parents in our district," said Jadwiga Walters, director of bilingual and ESL programs at Chapel Hill ISD, before presenting the students with completed course certifications during the board meeting. "These classes have been able to change their lives, they have helped them find a tool and the support they’ve been needing in order to survive in a country they now consider their new home. Our parents have been committed to their own education and have worked tirelessly to meet their personal goals that will give them access to the resources their families need."

The free classes started in February and came to an end last week.

Angelica Castillo, a parent of a district student, from El Salvador was in attendance and mentioned how grateful she was for the English classes.

“It was a very beautiful experience because it gave me the opportunity to learn English. My personal experience was that I didn’t know any of the language, I started from zero and now I can say a few words. I can’t speak that much English but it’s a lot of progress that was made,” she said. “I learned a lot of sentences, the ability to talk to others like greeting people. It was through levels and I learned a lot, it was such a beautiful experience.”

Castillo also thanked the district and those who conducted the classes.

“Thank you very much for all the help that has been given to us, especially the time. It’s been a lot of time that was given to us and we’re very grateful,” she said.

Castillo also wants the community to be informed about the classes and recommends others take advantage of the offer.

“I’m inviting others to come and join the program, don’t be scared. These people have patience, time, dedication and it's just a beautiful experience,” she said.

Walters said the program originally had 36 enrolled but ended with 26 who stayed through the whole program.

Prior to the presentation of the certificates, parents also enjoyed a reception for those who completed the classes.

Walter said enrollment will start again around August for those interested in learning English. Students with be given options and a chance to go through three different levels of knowledge such as English classes for beginners, intermediate and expert.

For families interested in classes but may be scared, Castillo advises parents to take a leap and sign up for the free course.

“We have several parents that have been in the same shoes as them, they have the same exact need and to not allow the fear to get in between and getting something that their families need to kind of help them survive -- to make those medical appointments, to talk to teachers at their schools, to get loans getting taken care of. Anytime they use the English language is a huge resource for them and their families,” she said.

Those interested can follow the Chapel Hill ISD Español Facebook page for updates and enrollment dates.