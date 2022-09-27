The Women in Tyler Committee is seeking nominations of women who contribute to the community and constantly strive to improve lives of local residents.
This year's theme is "Women Who Respond" and the annual awards luncheon is planned for 11 a.m. March 30 at the Tyler Rose Garden. The nominees will be announced in January.
The committee is also seeking volunteers to help plan the luncheon. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact any committee member or this year's co-chairs, who are Terri F. Sumpter, Regional Director Performance Improvement, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System, and Glenda Bowie, TISD Retired Administrative Assistant of Target Program. Contact Sumpter at 314-550-9978 or terri.sumpter@christushealth.org or Bowie at 903-330-7229 or glenda.bowie@tylerisd.org.
The committee will host a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at the Genecov Room of the Tyler Chamber of Commerce, 315 N Broadway Ave., Tyler. Anyone interested in joining or volunteering is invited to attend the meeting.
As a way to celebrate Women's History Month, Women in Tyler was founded in 1999 to honor women who have contributed to the community's quality of life.
"Over the years, we have honored women who have been pioneers in their fields, women’s organizations, women in the arts, women who are building legacies, women who have inspired," the group states on its website. "Although Women in Tyler Day is not meant to be a fundraiser, excess funds go to the Women’s Fund or other organizations that benefit Tyler area women and children."
Last year's honorees for the award were Callynth Finney, LaRhonda Hamilton, Dr. Karen Jones, LaToyia Jordan and Nancy Arellano Rangel. Shannon Dacus was also recognized as the Judith K. Gutherie Legacy of Service Award Honoree.