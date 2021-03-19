Tyler law firm Roberts & Roberts won a personal injury case that awarded a woman $1.4 million after she slipped and fell at Aldi Supermarket in Longview.
On Wednesday, Roberts & Roberts said the law firm won the jury verdict against Aldi in Tyler federal court regarding a 64-year-old woman slipping and falling in a puddle at the company's Longview store.
"To our knowledge, this was the first civil jury trial in the Tyler federal district court since the COVID-19 shutdown," Roberts & Roberts said in a statement. "This verdict is also the highest verdict ever in a business premises liability case in a Texas federal court."
Roberts & Roberts said the jury assigned 100% of the responsibility to Aldi and awarded $1,125,000 for pain and physical impairment. According to the law firm, Aldi said they would “never pay six figures.”