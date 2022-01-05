In the 40 years Dr. Gary Spence has owned Spence and White Veterinary Hospital, the past two have shown how hard it can be to get doctors in the door.
"They're just not wanting to work," said Dr. Spence. "And we've been looking for someone to work with our emergency clinic for almost two years.”
Dr. Spence says vet clinics are facing the same staffing struggle many other industries are, which is why when he’s not at his main clinic, he’s one of 10 owners at Tyler Animal Emergency Clinic on rotation to fill in for the skeleton crew.
