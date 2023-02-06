Victor Valle, Senior Vice President at Tyler Economic Development Council, has been announced as a recipient of the 2023 Economic Development 40 Under 40 Award, the biennial award recognizing rising stars under 40 years old in the economic development industry.
The awards program is hosted by Development Counsellors International (DCI), a New York-based integrated marketing firm that works with economic development and travel organizations around the globe, and Jorgenson Consulting, a leading national executive search firm serving organizations in nonprofit, economic, and community development industries.
An independent selection committee of six economic development leaders and site selection consultants evaluated nominations based on demonstration of strong leadership, commitment, and innovation every day in the workplace.
“The purpose-driven work of economic development plays a vital role in communities around the world, and much of it is led by young professionals,” said Julie Curtin, president of DCI’s economic development practice. “These 40 rising stars are contributing their creativity, dedication and leadership to make a tremendous impact in their communities and our industry as a whole, and I so look forward to what lies ahead in their careers.”
“The Tyler Economic Development Council is extremely proud of Victor Valle for receiving this well-deserved recognition. It is the culmination of years of dedicated service to our organization. Victor began as an intern with the Tyler Economic Development Council, and his hard work and diligence have resulted in him now serving as the Senior Vice President of our organization. His efforts have been integral to our community’s growth,” said Tyler Economic Development President and CEO Scott Martinez.
Valle is part of the team focused on enhancing the economy of the Tyler area through implementation of a results-oriented economic development strategy.
He earned his undergraduate and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees from the University of Texas at Tyler. Valle is a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), as designated by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).
With almost a decade of economic development experience, Valle has worked with new and existing companies on projects resulting in $700 million in direct capital investment and over 4,600 new direct jobs in the Tyler community.
“The economic development industry continues to evolve, and these rising leaders are stepping up to the challenge,” said Todd Jorgenson, managing director and principal of Jorgenson Consulting, Inc. “Congratulations to these 40 winners – and to the communities that are lucky to benefit from their expertise.”
Award winners were announced Jan. 29 at a reception hosted by DCI and Jorgenson at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass. The ceremony was held in conjunction with the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) 2023 Leadership Summit, the only conference held exclusively for Certified Economic Developers and senior managers in the profession.
For more information on the 40 Under 40 awards program and this year’s winners, visit econdev40under40.com.