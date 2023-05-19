Small businesses are booming in Tyler and the Mosaic District is giving business owners a place to land with an area that boasts a walk-about community vibe.
Nedwol Properties LLC Owner and Developer Jim Lowden said his vision for the Mosaic District, located off Earl Campbell Parkway, was to create a community feeling while utilizing 100-year-old architecture.
“The Mosaic District is designed to create a community feeling and utilizing architecture from 100 years ago gives the area a warm feeling” he said.
And, with the vast variety of businesses available to visit, residents could spend hours grabbing a cup of coffee, browsing through the pottery gallery, getting a massage, taking a palates class, and much more – all within walking distance of each other.
“We believe in West Tyler and live by the old statement ‘Build it and they will come.' There are a lot of new businesses here that have opened or will be opened that are a great additive to Tyler,” Lowden said. “My hope is that Tylerites and surrounding cities show them love and support by visiting their business.”
Businesses such as True Vine Brewing Company, Adjusting Sails Pottery, and Relax Lab have called the Mosaic District home for some time.
However, in just a few short months new businesses such as Likewise Coffee, The Apple Gal, FOSTER, and Joyfull Bites Café & Bakery, Lemon Yellow Latin Bites, and others have emerged as new neighbors in the district.
Joyfull Bites Café & Bakery owner Natalie Pounds said she believes the Mosaic District is a very special area.
“Being a part of the Mosaic District is so special to me. This community has been so supportive through this whole process and to be surrounded by so many other small business owners is extra special,” she said. “Special thank you to Jim and Janice Lowden the owners of the Mosaic District for their support and encouragement of my business.”
Relax Lab Co-Founder Laura Barton echoed those sentiments saying the district has grown into a unique community experience which has allowed her business to benefit greatly.
“The Mosaic District is a development with a host of dynamic and creative businesses and we have benefitted greatly and been inspired from working alongside such,” she said. “We love being a part of the Mosaic District family and have delighted in watching it grow and flourish over the years.”
Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce president Henry Bell said supporting small businesses is part of the entrepreneurial spirit of the Tyler community and, in general, the community understands the value of keeping dollars local and small business in the area is doing a good job of making the public aware of their goods and services.
“Mosaic is an offering of a great variety of small businesses,” Bell said. “This makes it a place for the whole family or other groups, and everyone can find something they like.”
Tyler Economic Development Council president and CEO Scott Martinez, who recently visited the district, said he was impressed with the area and the crowd.
“I applaud Jim for developing the Mosaic District; it’s been a real asset for new small businesses coming into the market place,” he said. “I was recently there and I was really impressed by the crowd and people enjoying the area. It was really a nice scene to see so many small businesses that were busy with customers browsing and shopping.”
Martinez said he is not surprised with the emergence of new small businesses and attributes the success of the overall economy to spaces like the Mosaic District where small businesses and grow and flourish.
The Mosaic District is located at 2459 Mosaic Way.