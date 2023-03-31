A Tyler physician has gone from practicing traditional emergency medicine to a more holistic approach to health.
Dr. Trung Nguyen, known as Dr. T, was born in Vietnam before immigrating to America in 1965 right before the communist takeover. In late 2021, Nguyen founded Dr. Botanical Health after practicing more than 20 years of emergency medicine, according to Dr. Botanical Health Marketing Director Jennifer Ivy.
“Even as the family assimilated, they continued to hold onto their family's traditions, including eastern medicine. Dr. T fondly remembers that whatever the ailment, his mother had a tea or an herb for it,” she said.
Nguyen went to medical school at Oklahoma State University, did a residency at the University of Oklahoma in Tulsa, and is board certified but started to see a trend after several years practicing emergency medicine.
“After years of practicing emergency medicine, he began to see a trend of common conditions that people suffer from that could easily have been prevented. During the course of his career, he came to the realization that there is room for a more integrative approach to medicine,” she said. “That allopathic medicine has its place, but not all answers come inside a pill bottle.”
“This is why Dr. Nguyen founded Dr. Botanical Health; to create a line of products that are synergistic and works with your body,” Ivy continued. “We carry products that are adaptogenic, anti-inflammatory, great sources of antioxidants, and combined with diet and exercise can help keep you healthy and away from the doctor.”
Dr. Botanical Health carries USDA organic super foods such as ashwagandha, blue and green spirulina, and its own unique blend of four adaptogenic mushroom extracts including reishi, lion's mane, chaga, and cordyceps.
“Each and every product that we carry is hand selected by a practicing emergency medicine doctor who does not want to see you,” Ivy said. “Meaning, he would like to see less patients in the hospital and more people taking control of their health.”
Ivy said Dr. Botanical Health is passionate about helping the community.
“We are passionate about your health and want to help you,” she said. “We are happy to answer any questions or concerns you may have while on your journey to wellness.”
Dr. Botanical Health is located at 2011 Patridge Drive and can be reached at 903-894-6133. Hours of operation are Mon. through Thurs. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fri. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information, visit www.drbotanicalhealth.com.